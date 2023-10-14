“Neeti Di was just 18 when she was studying and doing multiple jobs to look after the family” reveals Mukti Mohan on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI : Television’s longest-running singing reality show - Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been entertaining the audience week after week with its refreshed format and talented bunch of singers. Judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik have been mentoring these contestants to get them industry-ready! And host Aditya Narayan has kept the entertainment quotient at an all-time high.

In this weekend’s ‘Family Special’ episode, the Mohan sisters Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan will be seen gracing the stage this Saturday. During the episode, Mukti expressed her love, respect, and gratitude towards Neeti Mohan talking about how she has been her and her sisters’ pillar of strength in the toughest situation of life. Adding to this Shakti also mentions how Neeti has always motivated all her sisters to do their best in life and follow their dreams and passions which left Neeti emotional.

Mukti said, “I think one of the strongest relationships anyone has, is the relationship with your siblings. During your toughest times in life, your siblings become your parents. And for me, Neeti Di has been my mother as well as my father since I was a child. I am the youngest one out of all the 4 sisters, the most pampered one, and Neeti di has protected me from anything and everything. Not just me, but all the sisters. She is literally a goddess for me, I love her so much. And today I am not saying this just for the cameras, but I bow down to you, aap devi ho ek!”

She further added, “Shakti and I were in a hostel, and we had no clue about the financial conditions of our house. Neeti Di was just 18, and we didn't know this then, that along with studying, she was doing multiple jobs to look after the family and support us with our education. My dad always kept telling her that whatever she will do, all other sisters would do the same. So, whoever we are, however we dress, whatever we do, is all because of her. Thank you for giving us, your three daughters, this beautiful life.”

Shakti said, “I agree with everything Mukti has said today. We never thought we could follow our passion and achieve our dreams. She has given us the hope and direction to follow what we want. Today whatever we are, it is only because of Do (Neeti). I still remember when we were young, our family was going through some financial issues, and I really wanted to go to a dance class which we couldn’t afford. But she came and told me that she was there with me and I could do it. Thank you for giving me this life. You have given me the wings to fly and showed trust in me, even when I wasn’t sure of what I could achieve. I love you!”

She further added, “We have grown up listening and dancing to Anu ji and Himesh ji’s songs, and today our sister is sitting next to them on a judging panel of a reality show, we couldn’t even dream of witnessing this. We all started our journey as a contestant and today our sister is sitting here as a judge, we couldn’t have been more thankful to all the audience who have supported us in this journey.”

After listening to this heart-warming message from her sisters, Neeti got emotional and teary-eyed as she remembered her struggle days. Her journey is a classic example of how hard work always pays off!

To witness this 'Family Special' episode, tune into Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma, this Saturday, at 9 p.m. only on Zee TV!