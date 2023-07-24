Neeti Mohan Joins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 Judging Panel!

MUMBAI :Over the last three decades, Zee TV has introduced viewers to some exciting non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance and India’s Best Dramebaaz. These properties have not only emerged as immensely popular, talent-based reality television franchises, but they continue to rule the audience’s hearts and enjoy a robust following even in the current context. After the raging success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs last year, Zee TV’s iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is back to give the nation’s aspiring singers an opportunity to present their melodious voices and build a career in the world of music.



Well, the latest update on the show is that Zee TV welcomes popular and immensely talented singer Neeti Mohan as an esteemed Judge for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023, alongside Himesh Reshammiya. With her remarkable contribution to the industry, including hit Bollywood tracks like "Nainowale Ne" and "Ishq Wala Love," Neeti brings a treasure-house of experience and expertise on the show to mentor and guide aspiring singers, nurturing their potential to become future stars. Neeti Mohan is no stranger to the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show, having previously served as a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs in 2022. Now, she embarks on a new journey, eager to discover raw talent from all corners of the country.



Neeti Mohan said, "I am thrilled to be part of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa franchise once again as a judge. The show has a remarkable legacy of discovering exceptional talent, and I am excited to contribute to this journey and ready to discover the next singing sensation. She further adds, this season gets even better with a special Initiative where dome of the top performing singers get to record an original song released by Zee Music Company even before the season draws to an end. I can't wait to witness the raw talent across the nation and help shape their musical careers. Get ready to be mesmerized by exceptional talent and the enchanting magic of music!



While Neeti’s excitement for the upcoming season of SRGMP is palpable, the on-ground auditions have already kickstarted across the country. It has been a huge hit in cities like Guwahati, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata and Jaipur already, with a huge number of talented singers vying for their spot in the Mega Audition round. With auditions yet to take place in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Vadodara, and Pune, the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa fever is set to grip the nation as the best singing talent try to grab their spot in the competition.

