Neha Bhasin candidly talked about a weight loss journey through intermittent fasting of 17-18 hours and beyond

MUMBAI: At the tender age of nine, popular playback singer Neha Bhasin launched her singing career. However, it was her breakthrough song from the Bollywood movie Fashion, Kuch Khaas Hai, that made her famous. She worked on consecutive tracks after that and didn't look back. She is not only well known for her contribution to music, but she is also deserving of numerous awards. In addition, the singer has started her career in dance.

Also read: Trending Pics: Neha Bhasin raises the oomph quotient like the ultimate hottie, we can't stop going bananas

Neha Bhasin recently talked candidly about her dramatic weight loss journey in an interview with the well-known news portal. The well-known singer talked about her lifelong commitment to physical fitness. Neha did add that she couldn't finally lose a few pounds until after her adventure in the dancing industry and her sporadic fasting.

She revealed, "I have always been focused on my fitness. The inch loss eventually happened because I was preparing for the video of my upcoming song, so there was 4-5 hours of dancing with a schedule of strict intermittent fasting. I workout quite regularly but probably that preparation gave it an extra push."

In the same conversation, Neha mentioned that there has been no drastic change in her post-weight loss. However, the 41-year-old revealed that the difference is only seen as she lost some fat.

Then, pointing out that dancing is the best cardio for shedding weight, Neha revealed, "The weight loss is very less, hardly 2-3 kgs here and there, nothing drastic on the weighing scale, but more physical change because of fat loss. Whenever I start dancing a lot, there's always a drastic change. It's the best cardio that one can ever do. I'm in the best shape when I'm regularly doing concerts and shows also."

Neha finally shared several significant details about her weight loss journey. She stated that cutting off dairy and gluten for a considerable amount of time had really aided in the same procedure. She also said, shockingly, that she used to eat solely home-cooked, healthful cuisine and fast intermittently for over 17–18 hours.

She added, "I have been gluten and dairy free for many years, predominantly home food. There's not a lot of sugar intake, mostly just fruits. But at that time during the practice, I was on intermittent so I was fasting for almost 17-18 hours. I don't do that always, but I prefer not eating anything after sunset. I was eating small meals through the day, that too nuts, coconut water, tofu, chana, etc."

Neha's changed appearance never fails to evoke praise, but the singer has also frequently encountered backlash on social media. She had previously uploaded a video of herself dancing in a bikini to her Instagram account. The singer looked amazing in a swimsuit with blue and white stripes. The audacious video, meanwhile, did not sit well with internet users. Before long, she was the target of cruel remarks and age-shaming from online users.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Neha Bhasin talks about her relationship with Pratik, shares thoughts on Vishal’s game, and reveals if Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship is fake

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis