Neha Kakkar achieves a HUGE MILESTONE; shows gratitude towards fans

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She has undoubtedly captivated the hearts of many, and the credit of the same must go to her sheer hard work, perseverance and faith in her talent.

The singing sensation started her journey as a contestant in singing reality show Indian Idol 2 and there has been no looking back for her since then. The cheerful lady that she is never led failures demotivate her.

Neha has an immense fan-following and is loved by many.

The singer recently received a good news which has left her elated. Neha shared a post which states that she is the second most viewed artist on YouTube. The first position is bagged by Cardi-B with 4.8 Billion views while Neha has been viewed 4.5 Billion times on YouTube. Now, that’s quite an achievement.

Neha announced the same on her Instagram handle and wrote: Can’t be more thankful!!!! Jai Mata Di ... Aapki Nehu

Have a look at the post:

Needless to say, Neha deserves it, and much more.

You go, Girl!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.