Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s parents approve of their marriage

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The last season was a huge success and had struck a chord with the audience. In fact, the show had gained a lot of attention, all thanks to the team.

Speaking about the team, two of the members had been garnering attention for their camaraderie and they are none other than judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan.

Ever since Neha and Aditya’s parents appeared on the musical reality show and fixed their marriage, the fans were eagerly waiting for their wedding. Later, it was revealed that it was all fake.

Neha and Aditya’s chemistry often sparked a major interest on social media. The makers did all that they could to bring in more chemistry between the two, and the two even had a gimmick act where they actually tied the knot on the show as a part of the act.

We came across a video when Aditya surprised Neha by calling her parents on the show and asked them whether they are fine with this wedding.

In fact, Neha’s mother told everyone that she leave the set only after she fixes her marriage while Neha keeping her humour intact, argued that they should have atleast asked her before hand. Later, Neha's mother praised Aditya for how well mannered he is. After this gimmick, his parents finally revealed that they had actually come to greet Udit Narayan for they are a fan of him.

Well, in the end, this turned out to be a visual treat if nothing!

Their chemistry is sizzling and definitely sets the screen on fire. Since the show ended, the fans really miss their banter on screen.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, triggered viral video, SONY TV)