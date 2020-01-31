Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s scintillating dance performance on Indian Idol season 11

MUMBAI: India’s one of the most loved singing reality show Indian Idol 11 is almost coming near to its finale and all its viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will hold the trophy would it Sunny Hindustani ,Rohir Raut,Adriz Ghosh or any other contestant. This weekend Indian idol stage was graced by the handsome Kartik Aaryan and the very pretty Sara Ali Khan to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2.

From the starting of this season Aditya Narayan has been trying to woo Neha Kakkar .All the special guest who have graced the stage of Indian Idol has been hooting for both of them to be together. Not only them even the Kakkar and Narayan Khandaan are also hooting for them. The upcoming episode would see Neha and Aditya give a sensuous performance on the song “ Kate Nahin Kat Te”. Their performance made everyone astonished with their superb dancing skills.

It would be interesting to see weather Neha will agree to get married to Aditya Narayan on this Valentine and become Neha Aditya Narayan on Indian Idol season 11.