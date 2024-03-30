Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Debut Duet Performance on Superstar Singer 3

MUMBAI: This Saturday, brace yourself for a mesmerizing musical spectacle with Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown kids singing reality show, Superstar Singer 3! With its much-anticipated 'grand premiere' titled 'Janmautsav: Janam Sitaro Kaa', the show will put the spotlight on the top 15 dynamites from across the nation. Guided by the esteemed Super Judge Neha Kakkar and supported by captains Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, and Sayli Kamble, these budding stars will embark on a journey to nurture their musical prowess. Adding an extra layer of charm and entertainment to the grand premiere will be the talented singer, Rohanpreet Singh, who, alongside the quirky, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, will captivate audiences with a delightful blend of singing and comedy as hosts of the show.

Post an outstanding performance by wildcard contestant Arjun Singh from Chandigarh, Judge Neha Kakkar will go on to reveal that the song 'Tere Bin Nahi Jeena Mar Jaana' is a favourite of her better half, Rohanpreet. She will go on to make a heartfelt request to the show's host and her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, asking him to perform his rendition of 'Tere Bin Nahi Jeena Mar Jaana’. Rohanpreet graciously accepted her request and delivered a soulful performance, captivating the audience with his musical talent and brought a big smile on Super Judge, Neha Kakkar’s face; making for an awe moment!

Reflecting on this magical rendition, Sayli Kamble shares how this dynamic duo managed to enchant not only her but also the entire audience with their performance saying, “Nehu ma’am and Rohan bhaiya, as a duo, you both are exceptional. Rohan Bhaiya's performance was truly remarkable."

Tune into Superstar Singer 3’s Grand Premiere this Saturday at 8 p.m. only on Sony Entertainment Television!