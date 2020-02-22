Neha Kakkar discloses that Aditya Narayan is going to get married for real this year!

MUMBAI: The adorable jodi of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan has left the audience in cahoots during the grand finale of Indian Idol season 11. Two fabulous singers who made their mark in the industry with their singing and more set the stage ablaze with their performance on the song Badri Ki Dulhania. Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s rocked the finale stage with an amazing performance together. With her singing and charisma, Neha Kakkar also gave a solo performance on few of her smashing hits like Aankh Maare, Dheeme Dheeme and her recent duet, Goa Beach.

Further in the show, Neha Kakkar shared her heartfelt gratitude to Indian Idol Season 11 and said, “Indian Idol Season 11 has been an amazing journey and I feel fortunate to share the stage with legends like Vishal Dadlani sir and Himesh Reshammiya sir. I would like to take this opportunity to thank every person involved in the show from those in front of the camera to those who are behind it. Vishal sir is like a brother to me and Himesh sir gives me fatherly vibes. So lucky to have these guys supporting me throughout the journey in the show. I would also like to share that Aditya is a very beautiful person with a heart of gold and I am really happy to share the news that my dear friend is getting married this year. I wish him all the happiness and many many years of togetherness.”

