Neha Kakkar gives 1 Lakh to  Shahzad Ali contestant of Indian Idol 2020

MUMBAI: Shahzad Ali from Jaipur does not have a concrete roof over his head, but he does have an ocean sized heart to live with. He believes that winning at Indian Idol 2020 will help him buy a concrete home for his family and will make his family proud, who watches him from above.

Shahzad’s grandmother took a loan of Rs 5000 so that he can come on the stage of Indian Idol. Hearing this Neha was so touched she decided to give one lakh to Shahzad and his grandmother. Not only that after hearing Shahzad’s melodious voice Vishal also mentioned he would help him find a guru who would give him a proper training. This gesture of Neha and Vishal was highly appreciated by everyone on the set.

Shahzad, tapped into the hearts of all the three judges with his performance and judge Neha Kakkar who was extremely overwhelmed by his hard work and passion, offered him a sum of Rupees One Lakh as her token of love and said, Hiding his tears with joy, Shahzad replied, “I cannot express my happiness in words today. I’m sure my grandmother will be proud of me and I am extremely excited to perform at Indian Idol 2020!”

