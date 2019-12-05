Neha Kakkar LASHES OUT at Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera for mocking her height and talent

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is a beautiful and talented singer. She currently judges Indian Idool.

Aditya Narayan, the host, is seen making fun of Neha on the show, but she has never reacted to it. But this time Neha lashed out at Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera for making fun of her height and talent. Kiku takes a dig at her by telling her that she is famous and earns money by singing 'kuch bhi'. She says everything has the limit and this time limit has been crossed.

Neha got a tad upset and took to social media to share her disappointment with her fans. Even Neha's brother Tony Kakkar slammed the comedians and the makers for passing such distasteful comments on the singer, who has suffered a lot already in her life. He stood by her little sister and alleged that they are trying to damage her career.

Credits- Pinkvilla