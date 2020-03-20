Neha Kakkar poses for a happy picture with Kalla Sohna Nai couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are currently one of the most popular celebrity couples. They were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. During their stint in the show, they won hearts with their adorable chemistry. Now, after the show, the duo is making headlines for their music video Kalla Sohna Nai.

The song is sung by none other than popular singer Neha Kakkar. Now, a picture of Asim, Himanshi, and Neha is doing rounds on social media. In the picture, they are seen flashing their brightest smiles as they pose for a beautiful click. While Himanshi and Neha opted for all pink, Asim donned black. Apparently, the trio returned to Mumbai after the shooting and promotion of the song. In another picture shared by Asim on his Instagram, the entire Kalla Sohna Nai team is seen having a gala time as they get ready for a click.

Take a look below: