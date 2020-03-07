Neha Kakkar is proud of this achievement

MUMBAI: Popular singer and reality show judge Neha Kakkar has gained immense of popularity through her amazing voice and sensational songs. The singer started off her career from a reality show and is now considered as one of the top most singers of the country. All her recent songs have been chartbusters and she is loved by millions.

Neha recently took to her social media account to share some pictures of her lavish bungalow in Rishikesh. Neha also shared that earlier they used to stay in a small 1 BHK flat, where she was born and now that she and her brothers are successful, they have bought a bungalow in the same city. The singer says she is very proud to have reached where she is now.

Have a look.

Credits: TOI