Neha Kakkar REVEALS why she doesn’t want to act in films

Neha Kakkar is a renowned Bollywood singer who has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry with sheer hard work and talent. The diva has emerged as a chartbuster queen and has been ruling millions of hearts with her soulful voice and hit numbers. Interestingly, while Neha’s single tracks are a rage among millennials, there have been speculations about her acting debut as well. After all many renowned singers are often seen trying their hands at acting. However, when Neha was asked about her plan to venture into acting, the bubbly singer seems to be sceptical about trying her hands on acting.

The singer said, “I see there is an actor in me since my childhood. As a child when I used to watch dance on TV then I used to start dancing and following the steps. I feel I am meant for screen and yeah when you talk about doing movies then, of course, I am a little sceptical. That's why I haven't done anything. Of course, it’s not that I haven't got offers but since you know all the singers turned actors have failed. Whichever singer who debuted as an actor all of them failed. None of them worked. I don't want to go in that league.”

