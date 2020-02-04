News

Neha Marda roped in for Arvind Babbal’s next?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Feb 2020 01:24 PM

MUMBAI: Director and producer of Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani on Life OK, Arvind Babbal has directed television series like Saraswatichandra, Shobha Somnath Ki, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Kesar, Aati Rahengi Baharein, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Mitwa Phool Kamal Ke, Jiya Jale, Durgeshnandini, Awaz - Dil Se Dil Tak, and Chhoti Maa ... Ek Anokha Bandhan.

Media reports state that Arvind is coming up with a family drama on Zee TV.

Apparently, Neha Marda, who is well known for her roles in Balika Vadhu and Devon Ka Dev.. Mahadev, has been roped in as the female lead.

The actress will be seen on Zee TV after Doli Armaano Ki and Piya Albela.

Stay tuned for more details.

Credits: India Forums

Tags > Neha Marda, Arvind Babbal, Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Life OK, Saraswatichandra, Shobha Somnath Ki, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Kesar, Aati Rahengi Baharein, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Mitwa Phool Kamal Ke, Jiya Jale, Durgeshnandini, Awaz - Dil Se Dil Tak, Chhoti Maa ... Ek Anokha Bandhan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Neeti, Bharti, Harsh and others shoot for Break A...

Neeti, Bharti, Harsh and others shoot for Break A Leg Season 2
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here