Neha Marda roped in for Arvind Babbal’s next?

MUMBAI: Director and producer of Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani on Life OK, Arvind Babbal has directed television series like Saraswatichandra, Shobha Somnath Ki, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Kesar, Aati Rahengi Baharein, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Mitwa Phool Kamal Ke, Jiya Jale, Durgeshnandini, Awaz - Dil Se Dil Tak, and Chhoti Maa ... Ek Anokha Bandhan.

Media reports state that Arvind is coming up with a family drama on Zee TV.

Apparently, Neha Marda, who is well known for her roles in Balika Vadhu and Devon Ka Dev.. Mahadev, has been roped in as the female lead.

The actress will be seen on Zee TV after Doli Armaano Ki and Piya Albela.

