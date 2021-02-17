Neha Mehta wants to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here’s the truth

MUMBAI: Neha Mehta is a well-known actress. There has been buzz that that the actress, who had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was hoping to return to the show. Sources also confirmed that the actress had called producer Asit Kumarr Modi and told him how she wanted to return to the show.

When Times Of India got in touch with Neha, who is currently shooting for a Gujarati film, to know more about the same, she said, “There is no truth to these rumours. I will only consider a comeback to Taarak Mehta... if the audiences, production house and channel want me. And after quitting the show, I have never called the producer or expressed my wish to return. My first priority will always be the audience and viewers who have given me love and respect all these years. I don’t know how these talks have surfaced.”

ALSO READ: TMKOC's Anjali Mehta aka Neha Mehta realized her true potential after quitting the show

She added, “I have given my best to the show and my comeback will also depend on the audience. I want to reiterate that I have nothing against the production house or Asit sir. I want to stand for what I truthfully believe in and therefore I quit the show. I don’t want to create a negative situation, so I have maintained a dignified silence. I don’t believe in proving to anyone or explaining the reason for my quitting. I want to continue doing good karma with God’s blessings. I am currently doing a Gujarati film and there were other TV show offers too."

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: These UNSEEN pictures from TMKOC sets will take you down the memory lane

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA