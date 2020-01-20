News

Nehha Pendse turns entrepreneur for a new ad

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2020 02:24 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Nehha Pendse is playing an entrepreneur in a new ad for a brand, Primus, which utilises spaces at restaurants that often go unused when they are not at their peak hours.

"It's one of a kind concept, absolutely need of the hour and I am glad to be associated with it," she said.

In the ad, she plays an entrepreneur who can work from a restaurant which is "co-working" and it offers a variety of services to make it a conducive place to work from.

On the personal front, the former "Bigg Boss" contestant has entered a new phase in her life. She tied the knot with Shardul Singh Bayas in an intimate ceremony earlier this month.

(SOURCE : IANS) 

Tags > Nehha Pendse, entrepreneur, Bigg Boss, Contestant, Shardul Singh Bayas, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Saroj Khan turn brand ambassador at Cine Dancers...

Saroj Khan turn brand ambassador at Cine Dancers Association
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days