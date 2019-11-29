Nehha Pendse will tie the knot on THIS date!

MUMBAI: After featuring in Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil films, actress Nehha Pendse rose to fame with reality show Bigg Boss in 2018. The actress has won the hearts of many TV buffs.

She is now all set to start her new journey in life. The actress confirmed her relationship with Shardul Singh Byas in August 2019. The two are all set to tie the knot next year and the actress also revealed her wedding date.

Nehha revealed it to the entertainment portal, BollywoodLife that she will get married on 5th January in Pune. Nehha who is celebrating her birthday, today, mentioned that she has already received a birthday gift from her fiance in the form of a car.

Isn’t that great news? Wish the couple on this new phase in their lives in the comments section below!

Credits: India Forums