News

Nehha Pendse will tie the knot on THIS date!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 07:56 PM

MUMBAI: After featuring in Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil films, actress Nehha Pendse rose to fame with reality show Bigg Boss in 2018. The actress has won the hearts of many TV buffs.

She is now all set to start her new journey in life. The actress confirmed her relationship with Shardul Singh Byas in August 2019. The two are all set to tie the knot next year and the actress also revealed her wedding date.

Nehha revealed it to the entertainment portal, BollywoodLife that she will get married on 5th January in Pune. Nehha who is celebrating her birthday, today, mentioned that she has already received a birthday gift from her fiance in the form of a car.

Isn’t that great news? Wish the couple on this new phase in their lives in the comments section below!

Credits: India Forums

Tags > Nehha Pendse, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil films, Bigg Boss, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Singer Shaan launches Neha's Borkar's...

Singer Shaan launches Neha's Borkar's debut album in Mumbai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan

past seven days