From Neil Bhatt to Ayesha Singh, check out the WHOPPING per day remuneration of the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top 3 shows in the ratings every week. It is being immensely loved by the audience. The show has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are ever changing as Virat and Sai try to come up with cordial ways to handle decisions regarding Savi. Pakhi was recently in a terrible accident and Sai saves her.

The show is produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. It is a loose adaptation of Kusum Dola.

The cast members are earning a huge amount of remuneration. Here is the amount that the cast charges per episode:

Neil Bhatt

He portrays the lead role of Virat Chavan. He has a huge fan base and the audience love him. He charges Rs 50,000 per episode.

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha plays the lead role of Sai in the show and is immensely loved by the fans. People love her performance on the show. She charges Rs 40,000 for one episode.

Aishwarya Sharma

She plays the female lead character of Pakhi in the show. She charges Rs 40,000 for an episode.

Kishori Shahane

She portrays the role of Bhavani and is slightly a grey shade character. She is absolutely loved in her character and performance. She charges Rs 30,000 for an episode.

Shailesh Datar

He plays the role of Ninad who is immensely loved as he always supports Sai. He has been by her side throughout. He earns 28,000 Rs per episode.

Bharti Patil

She essays the role of Ashwini. She has gained a lot of popularity with this role and audiences love her performance. She earns Rs 25,000 per episode.

Adish Vaidya

He plays the role of Mohit in the show and earns Rs 26,000 for an episode.

Mitali Nag

She plays the character of Devyani in the show and is highly praised for her performance. She earns Rs 28,000 per episode.

Sneha Bhawsar

She portrays the role of Karishma in the show and the fans love her. She earns Rs 25,000 for one episode.

Sheetal Maulik

She essays the role of Sonali in the show and is immensely loved by the audience. She charges Rs 24,000 for one episode.

Yamini Malhotra

Yamini plays the role of Shivani in the show. She earns Rs 25,000 for one episode.

Anjana Nathan

She plays the role of Usha in the show and earns Rs 20,000 for one episode.

Vishwapreet Kaur

She essays the role of Vaishali in the show and earns Rs 25,000 for an episode.

DISCLAIMER: All these are approximate figures and Tellychakkar has not quoted them. These have been taken from a YouTube channel.

