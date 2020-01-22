Neil Mini share their past :Patiala Babes 22nd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Neil tells her that she don't need to behave rudely with Arya just because of your differences with Kammo aunty. Mini says don’t try to be teach about how to behave with my younger sister. Preeti asked Mini that time not even once you let the opinions of other people affects you. However I don’t know what happened today at you are getting affected with the opinions of people about you and Neil. Preeti says do try as much as you want to hide it, however it shows in your face that you are getting affected with him and his presence. Mini comes in front of the mirror and tries to look for any changes in her face but unable to find any. Pretty says there is a face covered with your face and I am talking about that face of yours. Mini starts to smile and both the friends are talking with each other when Neil noticed his renovated room and went to say thanks to Mini for making the room so beautiful.

Neil and Mini are discussing with each other about their past and disturbed childhood. Neil shared with Mini about his childhood and how he lost his parents. Mini also says to him that when and how she lost her parents and how she deals with all those things throughout our life. Neil says to Mini that you just erased all the memories from the room for my sake. Mini says to Neil don’t you have anyone special in your life? Neil says even though you are almost equal to my age do you have someone special? Suddenly they get to hear the sound of Arya and goes to check it.

Arya is sharing with her grandmother that she doesn’t like the way Mini treated her in front of all in fact, in front of Neil as well. She says that she doesn’t like to have someone like veer balika Mini but her own parents. She says one can get scolded by their parents but not by their elder sisters. She says I wish my mum and dad were alive today. Her grandmother says to her that don’t say like this everyone of us get scolded some way or other in their life. It is not a new theme and she somehow took her inside for sleep. Mini wants to have a conversation with his younger sister, Arya. Neil says at this point talking to her will be of no use. She will get angry and not understand anyting