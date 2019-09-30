News

Netflix's 'Upstarts' is about struggles of establishing a startup

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Sep 2019 09:00 PM

MUMBAI: Upcoming film "Upstarts" by Netflix is all about struggles of establishing a startup. It is slated to premier on the streaming giant on October 18.

"Upstarts" will release exclusively on the service October 18, to over 151 million members across 190 countries.

Produced by Bandra West Pictures "Upstarts" features Priyanshu Painyuli, Shadab Kamal, Chandrachoor Rai, Sheetal Thakur, Rajeev Siddhartha, Swati Semwal, along with well-known actor Eijaaz Khan, in lead roles.

The story follows the journey of three young college graduates Kapil played by Priyanshu Painyuli, Yash played by Chandrachoor Rai and Vinay essayed by Shadab Kamal, from small-town India, who are captivated by the startup mania sweeping the country.

The three friends now want to set up their own company that will change the world - while making them pots of money.

The film has been directed by Udai Singh Pawar with Raja Krishna Menon as the Creative Producer.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > upcoming film, Netflix, Bandra West Pictures, Upstarts, Priyanshu Painyuli, Shadab Kamal, Chandrachoor Rai, Sheetal Thakur, Rajeev Siddhartha, Swati Semwal, Eijaaz Khan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

past seven days