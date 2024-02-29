Netizens are in love with Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma’s SIMPLICITY as they travel by local train

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma star in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. They have a fresh chemistry and pairing and as the show gradually progressed, they started gaining the admiration of the audience.

Their fan following is on another level. Anything they said or did went viral. Their love story on the show became the biggest USP of the show and the chemistry was loved by the fans. Sumbul plays the role of an IAS Officer Kavya while Mishkat plays the role of Adiraj.

(Also Read: Kavya SPOILER: Giriraj openly CHALLENGES Kavya

Sumbul who has a huge fan base loves to share little anecdotes from her reel and real life. The actress shared a video where she and her Kavya co-star Mishkat are seen walking to their film set. Well, it seems that Mishkat and Sumbul had quite an adventurous outing as they not only went walking for four kilometers due to heavy traffic but also took a local train thereafter. They made a video for the fans and put it out.

Netizens are in love with the simplicity of Sumbul and Mishkat. They have taken to social media to share many things that they like about them.

Take a look at the video below:

Subah 4 km chal ke gaya

Aur ab local train mein....

Sach mein ajj ka din Sum and Mishkat ke liye bahut stressful day tha



Take care and sleep well..

Good night cuties#SumbulTouqeerKhan #MishkatVarma pic.twitter.com/BIFxcgVbyP — Nazneen (@NazneenNeon)February 28, 2024

A user shares that Sumbul’s smile makes the fans melt

/p>

Social media users call Mishkat and Sumbul hardworking actors

Sumbul’s simplicity is her beauty

Look at her man!

Her simplicity is her beauty#SumbulTouqeerKhan pic.twitter.com/F5aNZLhSGz — Sum Sum (@SumSum29596769) February 29, 2024

Netizens call them adorable

Show your love for Sumbul and Mishkat in the comment section below!

(Also Read: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba Spoiler: Amma ordered Kavya to leave the house

Keep reading this space for more information.