News

Netizens compare Arhaan Khan with Rajpal Yadav

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Feb 2020 07:57 PM

MUMBAI: Arhnaan Khan is making news all thanks to Himanshi Khurana who brought him up during her recent stay in the house. In last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled Himanshi for sharing an insight on Arhaan and Rashami Desai’s secret on national TV. In her defense, Devoleena Bhattacharjee supported her and said that she didn’t know about Arhaan’s marriage and children. The actress hasn't been on Arhaan's side and that's been pretty evident through Season 13.  

Now, netizens have made a hilarious comparison of Arhaan with Rajpal Yadav.

 A comedy scene from the movie Hungama has been used in the extremely funny clip.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

Tags > Arhaan Khan with Rajpal Yadav, Hungama, funny clip, Salman Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Manmohini actor Ankit Siwach's...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here