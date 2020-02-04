Netizens compare Arhaan Khan with Rajpal Yadav

MUMBAI: Arhnaan Khan is making news all thanks to Himanshi Khurana who brought him up during her recent stay in the house. In last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled Himanshi for sharing an insight on Arhaan and Rashami Desai’s secret on national TV. In her defense, Devoleena Bhattacharjee supported her and said that she didn’t know about Arhaan’s marriage and children. The actress hasn't been on Arhaan's side and that's been pretty evident through Season 13.

Now, netizens have made a hilarious comparison of Arhaan with Rajpal Yadav.

A comedy scene from the movie Hungama has been used in the extremely funny clip.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.