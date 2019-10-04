News

Netizens love Parth Samthaan’s pairing with Shakti Mohan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Oct 2019 02:30 PM

MUMBAI: National crush Parth Samthaan will soon be seen in Palash Muchhal’s upcoming music video opposite Shakti Mohan.

Since the announcement of the project #AakhriBaar, the audience is eagerly waiting for glimpses of Parth and Shakti from the shoot of the song.

Shakti also enjoys a huge fan following, which has helped to create a buzz for their association and the project.

Fans are curious to see their chemistry.

Well, after seeing their pictures from the shoot, one can easily say that they look amazing together.

Netizens also believe that the duo share crackling chemistry and complement each other. The general consensus is that Parth and Shakti look both hot and cute together.

Have a look at the post.

What are your views on this fresh pair? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

past seven days