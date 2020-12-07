Netizens miss SSR as Ankita Lokhande meets her on-screen mother-in-law from Pavitra Rishta 

MUMABI: Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular films and television actresses. She has been wooing the audience with her acting chops and good looks. She rose to fame with her performance in the hit TV serial Pavitra Rishta. She has also acted in films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.

On the personal front, the actress is in a relationship with Vicky Jain, and the two never fail to set major relationship goals.

Pavitra Rishta was one of the most successful shows on television, and one of the reasons was the camaraderie between the co-stars of the show.

Recently, Ankita shared a post of when she meets her on-screen mother-in-law from Pavitra Rishta, Usha Nadkarni, who essayed the role of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mother.

The actress shared a a video where one can see both of them talking about something and captioned it saying "Meet aai after so long and she is getting younger day by day."

( ALSO READ : Ankita Lokhande to give tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, READ MORE )

Fans are feeling nostalgic and missing the presence of SSR, as they feel this meeting is incomplete without the actor.

Fans have commented saying that so much has changed in these 10 years and the actor has left us with a void.

They have also said that when they watch this video, they miss SSR and remembers his good days.

Well, there is no doubt that SSR had made his name through this serial, and till today, his character of Manav is remembered.

Fans have also said that this was the best saas-bahu pairs of television.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande shares a heartfelt note for her sister Ashita as she enters showbiz )