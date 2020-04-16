News

Netizens trend #ArrestAjazKhan





MUMBAI: Ajaz Khan is calling for trouble for himself. He recently uploaded a video in which he is talking about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and has used profanities. This video has not gone down well with many who are accusing him of spreading communal hatred in the country. Netizens are demanding his arrest on social media by tagging Mumbai Police in their tweets and slamming the actor for his thoughts. 

#अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान (Arrest Ajaz Khan) is trending on Twitter on the top position with more than 164k tweets as we write this story. A netizen wrote, '#अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान Why do we tolerate such people , he is not less thn a terrorist, he should be arrested for this act . Shame on you at the time when doctors , police are fighting a war , people like you spreading communal hatred.' Another one wrote, 'Dear @MumbaiPolice some months ago u arrested Azaz khan under section 153A which is promoting enmity between two groups and section 67 which is transmitting obscene material in electronic form. Now again he is doing such things. Is it not a invalid act?plz arrest #अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान.'

Have a look at some of the tweets here.

Covid 19 is the 2nd most dangerous disease right now,stupidity still remains first. Arrest him as soon as possible.@MumbaiPolice#Areest_azaj@AjazkhanActor#अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान pic.twitter.com/pqT9ObS2IT

— Reetu (@Ritu_Victoriaa) April16, 2020

Dear #MumbaiPolice

Whythis hate monger @AjazkhanActoris not in Jail? He is abusing and wishing death for every people whodon't agree with his idealogy.

Is this not enough totake action against him?#अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान https://t.co/qEKFSkRAVv

—कुँवर प्रभाकर सिंह परिहार (@iPrabhakarSingP) April16, 2020

#अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान Why do we tolerate such people ,he is not less thn a terrorist , he should be arrested for this act . Shame onyou at the time when doctors , police are fighting a war , people like youspreading communal hatred https://t.co/TJOrPP4D2I

—chator chanch (@chator_chanch) April16, 2020

Dear @MumbaiPolicesome months ago u arrested Azaz khan under section 153A which ispromoting enmity between two groups and section 67 which istransmitting obscene material in electronic form.
Now again he isdoing such things.
Is it not a invalid act?plz arrest#अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान

— altamushmalik (@MalikAltamush) April16, 2020

We don't need this type of elements in oursociety. They are spreading hatred in our society.
#अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान #अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान #अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान #अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान #अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान #अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान #अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान #अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान #अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान #अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान pic.twitter.com/qwqYcTVntJ

—Always follow truth (@follow_truth3) April16, 2020   

Credits: SpotboyE

