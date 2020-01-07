News

Never Kiss Your Best Friend Trailer: Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh new BFFs in town

07 Jan 2020 05:21 PM

MUMBAI: Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta, who has been missing from the small screen, will soon be seen in ZEE5's web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend. The series is based on Sumrit Shahi's book by the same name and revolves around two best friends who are struggling with complicated feelings for each other.

The web series is directed by Arif Khan and produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari. The series also stars Anya Singh.

The OTT platform released the trailer of Never Kiss Your Best Friend on social media and captioned it, 'Cherish your old friends, celebrate your new friends, but #NeverKissYourBestFriend.'

