Never wanted my personal life to come out in the open on a national television: Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 has finally come to an end. Almost after four months, the grand finale of the show took place today which was a grand. The show had an amazing run as it was the first time that the show came in Top 5 shows on the rating charts.

Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were the top 6 finalists of the show.

Paras opted for the prize money. Arti’s mother picked her up from the Bigg Boss 13 house as she ended her journey on the fifth position. Rashami was eliminated by a task by Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty. She was the third runner up. Salman Khan announced Shehnaaz Gill’s eviction and declared her as the 2nd runner up. The final battle was between Sidharth and Asim and eventually Sidharth Shukla lifted the trophy.

Post her stint in Bigg Boss, Rashami spoke to media, stating, “My journey has been tough in the Bigg Boss house. I never wanted my personal life to come out in the open on a national television but I have no regrets.”

Rashami as contestant has always called a spade a spade and this time as well she comes out in open and says, “Shehnaaz will only like the guys in her new show who will shower with lots of attention.”

We wish Rashami good luck for her future endeavors!