New beginnings for Anjali Tatrari as she kickstarts the shoot of Saas Bina Sasural 2; CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari who made her TV debut with Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan managed to win several hearts with her stellar performance.

The show became everyone's favourite for its unique storyline. Also, seasoned actors like Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari's presence was an add on which made the show a must-watch for the viewers.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan recently went off-air leaving the fans heartbroken. However, the viewers are equally excited to see Anjali in another show soon.

Anjali has bagged Saas Bina Sasural 2 and fans can't be more excited for it.

The show's previous season which starred Aishwarya Sakhuja and Ravi Dubey in the lead roles was a huge hit.

Fans can't wait for the season two and Anjali seems to have kickstarted her journey.

The actress shared a video on Instagram where pooja is being conducted as they start shooting for the show.

Well, we can't wait to see Anjali on the show.

