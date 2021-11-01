NEW BEGINNINGS! Kangana Ranaut begins her journey as a producer on Tiku Weds Sheru, also sharing the picture that got her Gangster

MUMBAI: After facing the camera and establishing her force in front of it for about two decades now, Kangana Ranaut turned producer this year with her production house Manikarnika films. She is all set to debut in the digital space with a quirky love story titled Tiku Weds Sheru, which will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and will mark Kangana’s debut only as a producer.

Today marks a special day for Kangana as she was on the set for the shoot of the first look of Tiku Weds Sheru and she captured that moment on her Instagram stories, saying, “Shooting Tiku Weds Sheru first look with my fav @jatinkampani,” looking like a delight in her yellow attire.

The actress also spoke about her association with celebrity photographer Jatin Kampani as she shared her picture from her first portfolio. “This is my first portfolio clicked by legendary @jatinkampani I got my first break Gangster because Anurag Basu loved this image… today starting my journey as a producer with Jatin again… What a lovely coincident,” she revealed.

Kangana also shared a picture of her checking the pictures on the system, writing, “For the first time in life working only behind the camera.” Tiku Weds Sheru marks Kangana’s foray into production but on the acting front too, the actress, who was last seen as actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa in her biopic Thalaivii, has several projects in hand that are in different stages of production including Dhaakad which releases in April next year and Tejas where she plays an Air Force pilot.

