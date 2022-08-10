New Character Entry In Anupama's Life?

MUMBAI: With the recently aired promo, it can be seen that Anuj and Anupama are at loggerheads due to the separation from Choti Anu, both of them are devastated and shattered by the unexpected turn that has come in their life and the current track revolves around Anupama, Anuj, and Maya. Maya's entry has created a stir in the lives of the family members. The audience has witnessed high-voltage drama in the show ever since it aired on the television. Audience with every new episode of Anupama anticipates twists and turns in the lives of their favourite characters from the show Anupama. Viewers relate with the events that occur in the show with their real life events.

There’s quite a buzz surrounding the show Anupama, with the exit of Anuj from Anupama's life, will audience to get to see a new character in her life?

If speculations are to be believed, a new character to be introduced in Anupama's life. Neena Gupta and Kirron Kher are some of the names who have been approached for the same and essay a pivotal role in the show. According to sources, this new character will be seen altering the life of Anupama in an optimistic way, be a support system to her and remove her from the dark phase that Anupama has encountered.

As audience, we cannot wait to witness the new entry in Anupama's life.

Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on StarPlus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, The show telecasts on StarPlus at 10 PM.