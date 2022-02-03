NEW COUPLE IN TOWN! Here comes the first pictures of Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's Haldi Ceremony

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world

Karishma Tanna is a prominent name in the entertainment industry. Currently, she is the talk of the town as she is all set to tie knot with her boyfriend Varun Bangera who is a Mumbai-based businessman. The wedding bells are going to ring on 5th February 2022 in Mumbai. Karishma and Varun met through a common friend Suved Lohia and the duo have head over heels ever since then. The couple is giving major couple goals. Moreover, the lovebird will celebrate their union as per Gujarati and South Indian customs. Fans can't keep calm and are super excited and are eagerly waiting for their wedding day. Here are some adorable pictures from their Haldi Ceremony brought you by Tellychakkar. Do check out now.

Check out the pictures and videos of the couple

Looks like it's a white theme for lovebirds during the Haldi Ceremony. Karishma and Varun are complementing each other so well. We can't wait to see their wedding pictures. Until then let's enjoy the Haldi Ceremony.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com


