New Entry: Veteran actor Manish Khanna joins Sony SAB's 'Pushpa Impossible' as lawyer set to go against Jugal

MUMBAI: 27 March 2023: Sony SAB’s ‘Pushpa Impossible’ narrates the heartwarming tale of Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) as a resilient woman who takes life’s challenges head-on, without losing hope. In the recent turn of events, Jugal (Anshul Trivedi) is accused of killing Dilip Patel (Jayesh More) and is sent to jail. To save Jugal, Pushpa turns to Devi (Urvashi Dholakia), her lawyer and mentor. However, saving Jugal will not be an easy task as Devi will be fighting against a menacing lawyer, Somnath Suryavashi (Manish Khanna).

Known for his negative roles, veteran actor Manish Khanna will soon be making his entry to ‘Pushpa Impossible’ as the opposition lawyer, hailing from Delhi. With a towering presence and a voice that commands attention, Somnath strikes fear into the hearts of his opponents the moment he steps into the courtroom. His sharp mind, quick wit, and intimidating presence make him a force to be reckoned with, ensuring that he always comes out on top. He is a legal powerhouse who commands respect and fear in equal measure.

Manish Khanna, who will be essaying the character of Somnath Suryavanshi, says, “
“I am excited to be a part of ‘Pushpa Impossible’. My character Somnath is a very interesting one. He has a sharp tongue and doesn’t shy away from a snide remark. It’s an out-and-out negative character and also very intimidating. Not just his actions, but even his mannerisms are intimidating. We have added some nuances to the character that make him very interesting. He has a habit of tapping his pen rhythmically and also tends to raise an eyebrow disdainfully. I believe the audience would love to hate such a negative character and it will add another layer to the challenges in Pushpa’s life.”

Tune in to watch Pushpa Impossible only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9.30 PM

