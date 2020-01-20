New look for Sanjivani :Sanjivani 20th January 2020 Written Episode Update

MUMBAI: After 3 years news reporter says Sanjivani is going to reopen after 3 years, the well-known business NV Singh has rebuilt Sanjivani, we have to see if he takes Sanjivani to new heights. Navratna Singh is ready Rahil, Rishabh and Philo meet and talk about the old incident. Rahil and Rishabh say Sanjivani looks the same, even we are the same. Philo says nothing is the same, even the bricks got changed. Rahil says CFO also. She says he is an angel. Rishabh says we will know it soon. Rahil says Sid is not on contact. We are missing both of them. Nv introduced himself he says that I hope that I will be part of your family, Sanjivani was caught in fire, but today after three years, let us start fresh how can we forgot those who had made Sanjivani, especially Dr. Shashank, anyways, we can’t replace him, Anjali may come back soon, I want her to find Sanjivani the same as before, its responsibility of we all to take this legacy ahead. NV says we want new and old doctors, Juhi is busy in medical camps. He addresses everyone. He says nurse Philo is senior for us, we want her blessings, I m glad to have you all. Rishabh asks do you know about Ishani. Ishani is seen making the pot at some pottery shop. A man says I have seen her pic on the Sanjivani hospital board.

Ishani hears Sanjivani’s inauguration news. She remembers that the incidents Minister’s secretary argues with Rahil. He stops the poor guy and says the floor will get spoiled. NV comes and saves the poor man. He scolds the minister’s secretary. Rishabh takes the patient. Philo says we don’t have many doctors. Rahil says we will manage. Ishani takes the pill. She recalls Sid’s words. A girl gets hurt. The people ask for a doctor. Ishani controls her anxiety. NV treats the patients well. He hears the ward boys talking about a call from pottery school. He rushes and takes a doctor along. He sees Ishani there and says, Dr. Ishani. She stays silent. He shakes her up and asks what happened to you, if you don’t do the duty of a doctor, you will be called a fraud. The people ask why didn’t you help, doctor. NV says you have to be on duty. Ishani refuses, I don’t know. He says you can never forget your duty, it's your first love, come with me. He takes the patient to Sanjivani. Ishani doesn’t get down the car. He holds her hand and asks her to just come. She cries recalling Sid and refuses.