New promo alert! A rebellious Maya crosses all boundaries in Beyhadh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: In just a few more days, the second season of Beyhadh will be back to enthrall viewers!

As we know, the new installment continues to feature Jennifer Winget as Maya, while Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang play the male lead roles.

Beyhadh 2 is a revenge drama, and this time Maya, has turned all the more aggressive, dangerous, and vindictive. She will cross all limits to seek her revenge.

Beyhadh’s promos have already created curiosity amongst the masses. The channel has now released a new promo featuring Jennifer.

Well, Maya is back and how! She has become more rebellious and fearless. It looks like the thrill and vengeance quotient is set to double in the new season.

Have a look.

