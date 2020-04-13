NEW SCI-FI-COMEDY STAR PLUS SHOW ‘MAHARAJ KI JAI HO’ - NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

MUMBAI: With some of the favourite shows returning to TV screens, viewers can also spend some family time laughing over the new, rib-tickling Star Plus sitcom Maharaj Ki Jai Ho. With an interesting and extraordinary blend of sci-fi, comedy and mythology, the show has all the elements that makes for a must watch as it is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar for free. Set in Hastinapur, the show chronicles the journey of a time-traveller from the future who lands at the era of light-hearted entertainment with its differentiated flavour. Featuring actor Satyajeet Dubey in the lead, the show will tickle your funny bone while giving you a glimpse of life during the era of Mahabharata.

Talking about his association with the show, actor Satyajeet Dubey revealed, “Maharaj Ki Jai Ho is a unique narrative that offers a flavor of comedy along with elements of time travel. This sitcom, stretched over 50 episodes, is among the most exciting venture in my career as I get to try my hand at an all-out comedy show that is fresh, edgy and one that showcases my talent as a conman in 2020. I urge viewers to watch the Star Plus show on Disney+ Hotstar and take a pledge with me to stay at home by posting your selfie using #WatchwithIndia.”

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho showcases how in a weird twist of fate, Sanjay’s time-travel goes wrong, and he lands in Hastinapur during the Mahabharat era. Adding more chaos to his risky journey back home, he falls in love. The show also features immensely talented Rajesh Kumar, Ashwin Mushran, Aakash Dabhade, Nitesh Pandey, Monica Castellino and Riya Sharma in pivotal roles.