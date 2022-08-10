A New Storm To Hit Akshara's life in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Read what Harshad Chopda has to say!

MUMBAI : he longest-running show on Indian television is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi and we know why! Viewers have been immensely enthralled by the show since the commencement, be it the plot, the performances, or other aspects of the show. The show explores varied emotions and relationships. The viewers can identify with these emotions as they experience these in real life too.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are the main protagonists of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The duo essay the role of Abhimanyu and Akshara, are fondly addressed as AbhiRa by their ardent fans.

The current track revolves around Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhinav. Akshara and Abhinav are finally getting close, in the recently aired promo the audience witnessed, Akshara has planned a surprise for their anniversary. Through this gesture, Akshara intends to express her intention to give her relationship a new chance with Abhinav. But every new beginning comes with a twist, sudden news of Abir’s heart condition forces Akshara to reach out to Abhimanyu for medical reasons. Akshara has made a phone call to Abhimanyu. It will be intriguing to watch the drama that unfolds in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Harshad Chopda who essays the role of Abhimanyu in Star Plus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opined about the new twist that awaits to enter his life, " The show has reached a crucial yet an interesting turn, it will be intriguing to watch the drama that unfolds. Akshara has to make the decision to reach out to Abhimanyu for help but medically. Akshara can go to any extent for her son. For Akshara, at this point, it becomes difficult to chose the righteous path and move ahead."

Will Abhimanyu discover the truth about Abir?

Audience to witness drama in the lives of Akshara and Abhimanyu in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi. The show airs on Star Plus at 9.30pm from Monday to Sunday.