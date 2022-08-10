A New Storm To Hit Akshara's life in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Read what Harshad Chopda has to say!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 16:43
Read what Harshad Chopda has to say

MUMBAI : he longest-running show on Indian television is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi and we know why! Viewers have been immensely enthralled by the show since the commencement, be it  the plot, the performances, or other aspects of the show. The show explores varied emotions and relationships. The viewers can identify with these emotions as they experience these in real life too.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are the main protagonists of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The duo essay the role of Abhimanyu and Akshara, are fondly addressed as AbhiRa by their ardent fans.

The current track revolves around Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhinav. Akshara and Abhinav are finally getting close, in the recently aired promo the audience  witnessed, Akshara has planned a surprise for their anniversary. Through this gesture, Akshara intends to express her intention to give her relationship a new chance with Abhinav. But every new beginning comes with a twist, sudden news of Abir’s heart condition forces Akshara to reach out to Abhimanyu for medical reasons. Akshara has made a phone call to Abhimanyu. It will be intriguing to watch the drama that unfolds in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Harshad Chopda who essays the role of Abhimanyu in Star Plus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opined about the new twist that awaits to enter his life, " The show has reached a crucial yet an interesting turn, it will be intriguing to watch the drama that unfolds. Akshara has to make the decision to reach out to Abhimanyu for help but medically. Akshara can go to any extent for her son. For Akshara, at this point, it becomes difficult to chose the righteous path and move ahead."

 Will Abhimanyu discover the truth about Abir?

Audience to witness drama in the lives of Akshara and Abhimanyu in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi. The show airs on Star Plus at 9.30pm from Monday to Sunday.

Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Abhimanyu Aarohi Akshara Kairav Akshat Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 16:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Surekha calls Muskaan a gold digger, moves her to tears
MUMBAI :Previously, Surekha likes to mess around with people around her and is constantly looking for some gossip. She...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Great! Pakhi's plan to ruin Sai backfires
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Police asks to identify a dead body, presuming it to be Anuj's
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kya Baat Hai! Here are all the Interseting things you did not know about Bhagylaskhmi's Shalu aka Munira Kudrati's qualification!
MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. The show...
WOW! Did You know that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein's Neil Bhatt, had to struggle through These things before becoming a huge star?
MUMBAI:Neil Bhatt is an Indian television actor known for portraying Ranveer Singh Vaghela in Roop - Mard Ka Naya...
What! Faltu’s Nandini Sharma reveals that she wa rejected for being overweight, says “Such kinds of rejections can affect a person too much”
MUMBAI:Actress Nandini Sharma is a well known face in the Television industry. Currently she is impressing viewers with...
Recent Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui asked to withdraw Rs 100 Crore defamation suit against wife Aaliya
What! Nawazuddin Siddiqui asked to withdraw Rs 100 Crore defamation suit against wife Aaliya

Latest Video

Related Stories
WOW! Did You know that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein's Neil Bhatt, had to struggle through These things before becoming a huge sta
WOW! Did You know that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein's Neil Bhatt, had to struggle through These things before becoming a huge star?
What! Faltu’s Nandini Sharma reveals that she wa rejected for being overweight, says “Such kinds of rejections can affect a pers
What! Faltu’s Nandini Sharma reveals that she wa rejected for being overweight, says “Such kinds of rejections can affect a person too much”
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Niti Taylor feels her Twitter account is hacked for THIS reason, check out the deets
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Niti Taylor feels her Twitter account is hacked for THIS reason, check out the deets inside
as the show completed 300 episodes
Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy treat their 'Radha Mohan' fans with an adorable dance video, as the show completed 300 episodes!
Kavita Solanki roped in for Stars Plus’ show Imlie
Exclusive! Child actor Kavita Solanki roped in for Stars Plus’ show Imlie
Bigg Boss house; shares nostalgic pictures with Rakhi Sawant
Wow! Rupali Ganguly relives her days in the Bigg Boss house; shares nostalgic pictures with Rakhi Sawant