New story Unfolds in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's show Dalchini

MUMBAI : Synopsis: In today's episode, Dalchini shares a major revelation – she knows everything about Rajrani. From pushing Dadi to causing chaos, Dalchini holds all the secrets. In a tense moment with her mother-in-law, Raj Rani, Dalchini gives her a chance to change for the better. She warns Raj Rani that if things don't improve, she'll spill the truth to Tej. The episode explores Raj Rani's emotional struggle as she faces the consequences of her actions and the looming threat of exposure. Today's episode is a must-watch as the drama unfolds, shedding light on Rajrani's hidden past and the tough choices she now confronts.

To know more Tune into Dangal TV from Mon - Sat at 9.30pm.

