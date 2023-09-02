New Twist To Unfold In Anupamaa's Life, Audience To Witness High Voltage Drama

MUMBAI :Star Plus show Anupama has reached great heights and has been showered with constant applause and appreciation from the audience.

The current track revolves around Anupama, Anuj and Maya, lives of Anupama and Anuj after marriage. With the entry of baby Anu's mother, Maya, and her challenge to Anuj and Anupama to take her daughter away is the entire plot that has taken a significant turn.

Audience to witness a plot twist in the upcoming promo of Anupama where it can be seen that Toshu is admitted to the hospital and Anupama cries inconsably, she is also seen speaking to Anuj about Toshu. Later it can be seen that little Anu has made a drawing of her family which includes Anpuma, Anuj, Anu and Maya, to which Anuj and Maya both have different reactions and thoughts.

Will Maya succeed in her plans or will Anupama be able to save her family once again?

Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on Star Plus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, The show telecasts on Star Plus at 10 PM.