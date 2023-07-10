New twists in Rabb Se Hai Dua with Kaynaat’s pregnancy! Promo gets fan-approval!

Rabb Se Hai Dua

MUMBAI: A new turn of events in Rabb Se Hai Dua produced by Prateek Sharma’s (Studio LSD) has taken the internet by storm. A promo is doing the rounds where Kaynaat is pregnant and is being forced for an adoption. 

As the story goes, Kaynaat is pregnant and the doctor is about to give the injection to Kaynaat but Dua comes and holds the doctor’s hand and throws the injection on the floor. She slaps Gazal as well as Gulnaz. Dua goes to the doctor and says that she will send her to jail! 

In the promo, we see an agitated Dua taking things under control. She asks the family to back off and questions them as to why her brother is not being blamed for the child. He must share equal responsibility. 

Fans seem to be loving the message that the show is giving out. Many of them took to commenting on the promo and sharing their views. One fan wrote, “hat's off for such an incredible message to this society,” while another added, “Loving This new Promo let’s hope this brings some Positivity back to the show that was supposed to be about Love and Respect. Hoping for Kafeez’s Nikah and maybe Haider MIGHT stand up for his Love #DuHa after seeing his Ammi’s true colours.”

New Twists rabb se hai dua Kaynaat Prateek Sharma Studio LSD Gulnaz Instagram TellyChakkar
