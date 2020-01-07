New Year, New Movies, New Adrenaline! You’ll get it all on &flix

MUMBAI: Zee English Cluster welcomes 2020 with a bang and it’s now time to welcome the new year with all the more excitement and gusto. &flix brings two new thrilling properties for its viewers to fulfil the unsatiated needs of viewing engaging content – ‘2020 Action @7’ and ‘Multi Language Flix’. Available on Zee Prime English Pack, the channel offers viewers with the best of both worlds this January.

‘2020 Action @ 7’ promises to kickstart your year on a high featuring a line-up of the biggest and most exciting movies specially curated for its viewers. The property will feature an blockbuster movies like Iron Man 3, Spider-Man 3, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Venom, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Equalizer 2 all through the month, every night at 7 PM starting from January 1, 2020. From every Marvel movie to Sci-fi/Action movie, &flix has it all.

Another exciting property with unprecedented movie titles for all the viewers and this time in the language viewers are comfortable with. You get to watch your favorite superheroes in English Hindi Tamil and Telegu with ‘Multi Language Flix’ airing from January 1, 2020 on weeknights at 9 PM. You can now enjoy movies like Terminator Genisys, Need For Speed, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, BrightBurn, Escape Room in your own language.

Bringing some of the choicest World Television Premieres in the language of your choice, prized dramas, international news and lifestyle content for the Indian viewers, the unique bouquet – Zee Prime English Pack - comprising &flix, Zee Café, LF and Wion, is priced at an attractive Rs. 15/- per month.