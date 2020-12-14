Newlywed Sana Khan addresses her husband Anas as the 'best shohar' on his birthday while spending their honeymoon in Kashmir

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan, who recently tied the knot to Mufti Anas Sayied, is having a blast on her honeymoon in Kashmir. The actress has shared many pictures on her Instagram account where she can be seen enjoying the snow.

The couple is also celebrating Sana's husband's birthday. Sana took to her Instagram story, a few hours ago to wish her husband Anas on his birthday by addressing him as the 'best Shohar'.

She penned a romantic birthday note for him and wrote, “Allah tumhe hamesha salamat rakhe aur mere saath jannat tak rakhe (May Allah protect you, and keep you with me till we are both in heaven).”.

She even wished him a happy birthday, in Arabic and called him the ‘best Shohar’.

The Wajah Tum Ho actress has shared new pictures on Instagram from her honeymoon where she can be seen her stay in Kashmir to the fullest. From enjoying food to skiing in the snow, Sana is making the most of her trip.

The actress had tied the knot with Mufti Anas Sayied on 20th November. She had kept the affair hush-hush until photos and videos from their ceremonies appeared on social media. Sana later shared all the photos from her wedding festivities on her social media.

While Sana may be enjoying her marital life now, the actress saw a lot of ups and downs this year. She had an ugly breakup with her ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis earlier this year and then later announced her exit from showbiz to serve humanity. Her decision had shocked many.

Credit: Bombay Times