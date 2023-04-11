Newlyweds Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi look gorgeous together as they make first appearance after their wedding!

MUMBAI : Actor Ali Merchant’s love story has been a remarkable one as he shared the journey with the world. After revealing his picture-perfect proposal to Andleeb Zaidi on Instagram, news of their wedding emerged and the two got married on the 2nd November 2023.

The couple had a beautiful ceremony in Lucknow with close family and friends. Pictures of the couple from their wedding have gone viral after Ali shared them on social media yesterday afternoon. The two looked absolutely adorable and regal. Friends and well-wishers have been pouring their wishes and congratulatory messages for the couple ever since.

The newlyweds have now returned to Mumbai from Lucknow, and were spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Domestic Airport this afternoon. The couple were all smiles and looked stunningly elegant in their traditional attire.

As their first appearance makes all of us so happy, we are sure this is the first of many more moments to witness of the beautiful couple!

