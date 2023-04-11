Newlyweds Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi look gorgeous together as they make first appearance after their wedding!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 19:14
Ali Merchant

MUMBAI : Actor Ali Merchant’s love story has been a remarkable one as he shared the journey with the world. After revealing his picture-perfect proposal to Andleeb Zaidi on Instagram, news of their wedding emerged and the two got married on the 2nd November 2023.

The couple had a beautiful ceremony in Lucknow with close family and friends. Pictures of the couple from their wedding have gone viral after Ali shared them on social media yesterday afternoon. The two looked absolutely adorable and regal. Friends and well-wishers have been pouring their wishes and congratulatory messages for the couple ever since.

The newlyweds have now returned to Mumbai from Lucknow, and were spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Domestic Airport this afternoon. The couple were all smiles and looked stunningly elegant in their traditional attire. 

As their first appearance makes all of us so happy, we are sure this is the first of many more moments to witness of the beautiful couple!
 

Ali Merchant Andleeb Zaidi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 19:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: Shocking! Yuvika decides to expose Shobhana to the entire world
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Chirag and Bapodra get into an ugly fight
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Wow! Rajesh decides to donate the money that won from KBC
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Dhruv Tara: Indeed! Dhruv promises that he and Tara will be back together again
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Oh No! Raghav steps in to help Pashminna, Raghav, and Isha get attacked by a couple of people
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Sizzling! All eyes for Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon as she is looking stunning in this photoshoot
MUMBAI : Daughter of Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience over the...
Recent Stories
Rasha Thadani
Sizzling! All eyes for Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon as she is looking stunning in this photoshoot
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman Khan
What! Did Salman Khan invite Cristiano Ronaldo to Bigg Boss 17? Know here all the details!
Adrija
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Adrija Sinha impresses the judges Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi, “You nailed the performance what a start”
Abhishek
Bigg Boss Season 17: Congratulations! Abhishek Kumar is on cloud nine as he achieved this milestone
Devoleena
RIP! Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star Aparna Kanekar passes away at 83
Ahuja
Star Plus Drops An Intriguing Promo Of Their New Show Jhanak, Highlights The Obstacles Of Jhanak and How She Will Overcome It
Harshad Chopda
Harshad Chopda, aka Abhimanyu, From Star Plus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Extends His Best Wishes To Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami On Their New Journey That Awaits!