Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh to be Kapil Sharma's guest on his comedy show

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar has been all over the news ever since she made her relationship with beau Rohanpreet Singh official on social media. The actress and singer got married to Rohanpreet in a lavish Punjabi-style wedding in Delhi followed by a grand reception in Punjab which was hosted by her husband's family.

The social media was flooded with Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding festivities' pictures which left everyone drooling over the newlyweds.

Neha has been having the time of her life with hubby Rohanpreet as they are currently on their honeymoon. The duo headed for a romantic gateway at Dubai and has been sharing love-soaked pictures ever since then.

Well, it seems Neha is busy chilling before she gets back in action with her next project-Indian Idol.

And now, here's good news for all the diehard fans of Neha as she is set to grace The Kapil Sharma Show with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Yes, you heard it right!

Well, this is not the first time Neha will be visiting Kapil's comedy show. However, it will be extra special for her as well as the viewers with Rohanpreet's presence.

Neha is surely expected to share a lot of things about herself and also Rohanpreet which the viewers would love to see.

Apart from that both Neha and Rohanpreet being singers, fans can expect a duet performance too from the lovebirds.

