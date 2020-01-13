Nia Sharma showcases killer moves while rehearsing for Naagin dance

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's fourth instalment of Naagin series has been quite popular among the fans. In fact, every season of this fantasy drama got better with an intriguing story and the mind-blowing star cast which gave the viewers one more reason to watch the show.

The fourth season of Naagin has hit the small screens in December last year and since then it has managed to keep the audiences hooked to the television screen. With the amazing star cast of Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijyendra Kumeria, fans are loving every bit of it.

Last week, we all came to know that Nia Sharma is the Icchadhari Naagin and with this revelation fans couldn't contain their excitement. Nia had always claimed that she was not playing Naagin in the show, however, it turns out that her claims were not true. With her latest Naagin avatar, she definitely took her fans by surprise.

A video, which is doing the rounds of the social media, showcases how Nia was rehearsing and grooving on the famous 'Naagin' song.

Take a look at the video:

Nia is brilliantly acing her Naagin moves in the video and we can't wait to see her in the upcoming episodes.

Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comment section below.