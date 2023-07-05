Nick Jonas says his wife Priyanka is a 'boss', praises 'Citadel' team

MUMBAI :American pop star Nick Jonas cannot stop gushing about his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas as he calls her "boss" after seeing her performance in the series 'Citadel'.

Nick took to Instagram Stories to share a poster of Citadel featuring Priyanka with her co-stars and fellow spies Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. It had 'Citadel, no. 1 title on Prime Video' written on it.

Captioning the poster, he wrote: "My wife is a boss. Congrats to the entire Citadel and Prime Video family."

The first three episodes of Citadel are out right on Prime Video, and new episodes will be released every Friday and the finale on May 26. Filled with action, thrill and drama, the series stars Priyanka, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.



SOURCE : IANS