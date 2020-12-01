Nidhhi Bhavsar to enter Colors’ Pinjra Khoobsurti ka

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exclusive update from the world of television.

The current track of the show revolves around Mayura being bereaved with Piyush’s death. She has decided to give it back to Omkar and make him pay for his deeds.

In the previous episode, Mayura trapped Omkar in a cage (pinjra), just how he did the same with her.

Well, the latest buzz is that soon the show will witness a new entry.

Actress Nidhhi Bhavsar will enter the show as a negative character. According to the sources, Niddhi has started shooting for the project.

Nidhhi has been a part of projects like Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai.

We couldn’t connect with Nidhhi for a comment.

Pinjra Khoobsurti ka is produced by Parin Multimedia Ltd. The show has a stellar star cast which includes Sahil Uppal, Riya Sharma, Sunny Sachdeva, Jaya Bhattacharya, Iqbal Azad, Akanksha Pal among others.

