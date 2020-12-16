Nidhi Bhavsar makes an entry as Aishwarya Bharadwaj in COLORS’ Pinjara Khubsurti Ka

MUMBAI: COLORS’ Pinjara Khubsurti ka, a show about how one person’s obsession with beauty turned out to be a curse for her. The show now looks at how Mayura (played by Riya Sharma), whose beauty is ruined at the hands of Omkar (played by Saahil Uppal), fights back. In the current track of the show, Omkar’s life is in danger and it is upto Mayura to save him as all the doctors are on a strike!

Adding to the drama, will be actress Nidhi Bhavsar who will play the character of Aishwarya Bharadwaj who has shades of grey to her personality. She vows revenge on Mayura when Mayura tricks her and marries Omkar instead!

Commenting about the same, Nidhi says, “It is a primetime show and I am extremely excited to play the character of Aishwarya. She is cunning, clever and will create a lot of drama and tension in the show. It will be very interesting to see how Aishwarya locks horns with Mayura, and the current track is full of twists and surprises. Pinjara Khubsurti Ka is a show with a very unique concept, and I am really happy to be a part of it. I just hope that people love my role as Aishwarya!”