Nidhi Shah finally breaks her silence on the rumours of her dating co-actor Aashish Mehrota

Nidhi is one of the most loved actresses of television and her character Kinjal is loved by one and all. Now she has come out and clarified the rumours of her being in a relationship with co - actor Aashish Mehrotra
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 19:32
Nidhi

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

Nidhi Shah has been associated with the show since the beginning of the show and her character Kinjal is loved by the audience and she has become a household name.

The actress pairing with Aashish Mehrotra is loved by the fans and Kinjal and Toshu today has become a household name and their love story in the show has a lot of drama filled in it.

Recently, Aashish had posted a photo with  Nidhi and he mentioned that it's a date night which went viral on social media and the fans started to speculate things.

ALSO READ :Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra share snaps from intimate date night; Fans ask ‘Shadi kab fir?’

Nidhi took to social media and cleared the news that there is nothing brewing between them and that the media should verify things and then cover the story.

The actress said "To all my well wishers and members of the media, lately there is a news circulating about me and my co - actor. The news is fake. Kindly double check with us and confirm the same before speculating"

Well, this is a part and parcel of an actor's life and now that Nidhi has given a clarification the fans have got their answer.

These days the track of the show is focusing on Nidhi and Ashish's story and the complications they are facing.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah takes her SEX QUOTIENT to new heights in a fiery red corset top

Anupama Hotstar Star Plus TellyChakkar Aashish Mehrotra Nidhi Shah Kinjal Toshu rumours dating
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 19:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: FORTUNATE! Angad feels blessed to have Simran by his side
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi portrays Abhira wrong in front of the family
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Here is why the movie is very important for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making,...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Jad Hadid to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Exclusive! Actor Mohd Sharia to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Elvish Yadav yet again falls in trouble as a complaint has been filed for using rare species of snakes
MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav made headlines as he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs...
Recent Stories
Bade Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Here is why the movie is very important for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Jad
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Jad Hadid to participate in the show?
Elvish
Elvish Yadav yet again falls in trouble as a complaint has been filed for using rare species of snakes
Ankita
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to be seen in a music video; actress shares the first look
Sejal
Krishna Mohini: Exclusive! Sejal Jaiswal bags COLORS upcoming show bankrolled by Boyhood Production
Suniel Shetty
Is Suniel Shetty hinting at KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty expecting their first child? Read on to know more!
Rajan Shahi
Get Ready for Cute Moments Ahead in Rajan Shahi's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'!