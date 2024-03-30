Nidhi Shah finally breaks her silence on the rumours of her dating co-actor Aashish Mehrota

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

Nidhi Shah has been associated with the show since the beginning of the show and her character Kinjal is loved by the audience and she has become a household name.

The actress pairing with Aashish Mehrotra is loved by the fans and Kinjal and Toshu today has become a household name and their love story in the show has a lot of drama filled in it.

Recently, Aashish had posted a photo with Nidhi and he mentioned that it's a date night which went viral on social media and the fans started to speculate things.

Nidhi took to social media and cleared the news that there is nothing brewing between them and that the media should verify things and then cover the story.

The actress said "To all my well wishers and members of the media, lately there is a news circulating about me and my co - actor. The news is fake. Kindly double check with us and confirm the same before speculating"

Well, this is a part and parcel of an actor's life and now that Nidhi has given a clarification the fans have got their answer.

These days the track of the show is focusing on Nidhi and Ashish's story and the complications they are facing.

