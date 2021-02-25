Nidhi Shah on her character Kinjal in Anupamaa: I am the same in my personal life

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known for his amazing TV shows and Anupamaa is the latest one from his list which has managed to strike a right chord with the viewers.

The lead role is played by seasoned actress Rupali Ganguly who is doing complete justice to Anupamaa's character.

Apart from that, Anupamaa has an amazing bunch of actors like Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey, Arvind Vaidya, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Madalsa Sharma among others.

TellyChakkar got in touch with one of the actresses of Anupamaa Nidhi Shah who essays the role of Kinjal on the show.

Nidhi spoke in length about her character, her journey so far and also about her co-stars.

We all have seen how each and every actor's character is constantly evolving on the show as the story progresses.

The viewers have seen lots of changes in Nidhi's character as well.

However, when asked Nidhi if she is the same in real life and what kind of changes she witnessed in her character from the beginning till now, Nidhi said, ''Kinajl's character is very similar to me in real life.''

When further we asked if she still relates to her in the before and after Kinjal on the show, she said, ''I will stay the same even after I get married. For me, what is wrong is wrong. My parents have educated me enough so that I have the right and the freedom to speak.''

Nidhi spoke about Kinjal's character and her behaviour towards them in the show. She said, ''I am the same in my personal life as well. My character was not that different before I got married on the show. She was extremely simple, educated and an ambitious girl who had family values.''

However, Nidhi went on to add that she is not at all adjusting in real-life. She is extremely choosy about things and wants everything perfect as per her choice.

Well, Nidhi is surely winning hearts with her performance on the show.

