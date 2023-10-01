Niharika Chouksey aka Faltu shares a glimpse into her and Pratap’s life; there’s a Twist

Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts update straight from the sets of Faltu. We are always at the forefront of delivering chatpata TV news to our viewers. Faltu just recently rolled out and the audience is loving the show and it has managed to stay amongst the popular shows on TV.
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from Faltu. Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja. The audience is falling in love with Faltu’s simplicity and her bond with Ayaan.

Faltu just recently rolled out and the audience is loving the show and it has managed to stay amongst the popular shows on TV. Now we know how much our audience enjoys watching the episodes.

However, what we also understand is that our viewers love to know what goes on Behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also appreciate little tidbits from the lives of their favorite celebs.

Niharika Chouksey and Akash Ahuja are doing a great job on-screen and the masses love their pair.

Faltu is a simple village girl who dreams of being a cricketer and has now landed in trouble due to her lost eyesight.

However, Niharika is a witty girl and this video will prove just that! She is a tremendous actress and her creative side is not hidden from anyone!

She came up with this witty video of her and Aaryan Shah and we couldn’t stop laughing!

Check it out!

What did you think of this hilarious video?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile on Faltu, Ayaan brings Mayavati for her appointment at the hospital and they wait for their turn. On the other hand, Faltu is brought to the same hospital as well.

However, both are unaware of each other’s presence but feel that the other is close by. Meanwhile, Mayavati is taken in for the appointment and learns that her eye problem is due to excessive screen time.

Ayaan exposes her in front of the doctor, revealing that she does spend a lot of time on phone.

